MHA orders nationwide mock drills on May 7 amid rising security threats

NEW DELHI: Following increasing security threats and the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed a number of states to carry out extensive civil defence mock exercises on May 7. The drill is intended to enhance emergency preparedness and raise public awareness in the event of possible hostile attacks, especially those from Pakistan-sponsored outfits.

The exercises will concentrate on practical readiness for air raids, civil defence training, and controlled response systems. During the exercise, air raid warning systems will be activated in major locations, mimicking alerts amid enemy attacks. The civilian population, students, and local volunteers will be educated on how to react amid such crises, including evacuation, providing first aid to the injured, and keeping communication channels open.

Also, crash blackouts will be introduced to avoid detection of major urban areas during possible air strikes. Governments have also been instructed to disguise critical installations like power plants, communication centres, and industrial facilities. New evacuation plans will be practised with the participation of local governments to facilitate quick and effective relocation of individuals in risk areas.

“In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times,” the communication from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said.

It said that the government has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across the 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7.

“The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories,” a letter said.

It said that active participation of the district controller, various district authorities, civil defence wardens/volunteers, Home Guards (active /reservists volunteers), NCC, NSS, NYKS, college/school students is envisaged in the exercise.

“The said Civil Defence Exercise is aimed to assess the operational efficacy and operational coordination of various civil defence measures,” it said.

The move comes in the wake of the latest terrorist strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed several lives and has been attributed to terror camps supported by Pakistan. The attack has rekindled fears of cross-border infiltration and the requirement for defensive and civil preparedness across the nation.

Senior MHA officials have indicated that the mock drills are in line with an overall national initiative to thwart asymmetric threats and establish a culture of readiness in people. The Centre is also said to be revisiting larger security procedures and civilian defence policies, particularly following inputs from intelligence to indicate new attempts by terrorist organisations to disturb peace along India’s borders.

By launching these exercises, the government aims not only to boost preparedness at the administrative level but also to enable common citizens to respond effectively during crises.