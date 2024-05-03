MHA calls on states for assistance in training police on new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry is gearing up to roll out three new criminal laws across India from July 1. These laws aim to modernise the justice system, moving away from colonial-era practices towards a more accessible system for all citizens. To ensure effective implementation, the Ministry is seeking assistance from all states to train policemen.



In a communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs), the Home Ministry highlighted the importance of these laws, which will replace outdated statutes like the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act of 1872 and the Code of Criminal Procedure. The new laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act are designed to provide swift justice and strengthen the judicial system.

These laws have been meticulously crafted to address contemporary challenges and align with modern-day societal norms and technological advancements. Their primary objectives include expediting the dispensation of justice and bolstering the overall efficiency of the judicial and court management systems.

Emphasising the significance of this transition, the Home Ministry underscored the principle of equitable access to justice for all citizens.

To educate law enforcement personnel about these changes, the Ministry has collaborated with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to develop training programs. These programs, including a ‘training of trainers’ module, aim to equip police and prison officers with the necessary knowledge and understanding of the new laws.

Integration with the ‘Integrated Government Online Training’ (iGOT) portal has been completed, making these courses easily accessible to police and prison personnel nationwide. However, the Ministry emphasises the need for active involvement from state governments and UT administrations to ensure comprehensive training for all ranks of law enforcement. Highlighting the significance of equipping officials with relevant information, the Ministry has urged top state officials to review training schedules and ensure that every officer receives adequate briefing about the new laws. This collaborative effort between the Union Home Ministry and state authorities is crucial for successfully implementing the new criminal laws and advancing justice in India.