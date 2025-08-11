Metro expansion propels India to world’s third largest network

NEW DELHI: From the first tracks laid in Delhi’s expanding suburbs in the early 2000s to the bustling, tech-powered networks now spanning over 20 cities, India’s metro story is a symbol of its urban awakening. What began as a cautious step into mass rapid transit has evolved into a nationwide movement—streamlining daily commutes, reducing congestion, and reshaping skylines.

The metro is no longer just a mode of transport; it is a lifeline pulsing through the heart of India’s growth story, driven by ambition, innovation, and a vision of sustainable urban living. India now proudly stands as the world’s third-largest metro network, reflecting its rapid strides in urban transit expansion.India’s metro network has grown from 248 km in 2014 to 1,013 km in 2025. The country has invested ₹2.5 lakh crore (US$28.86 billion) and built over 2,000 metro coaches domestically. Initiatives like Make in India, solar-powered stations, and driverless metros are driving clean, future-ready mobility.

With a strong push toward automation, digitalisation, and sustainability, metro systems across the country are embracing new technologies. The Namo Bharat Train—India’s first state-of-the-art high-speed regional train—runs at 160 km/h and is deployed on the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

In 2024, India achieved a major milestone by launching its first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata, connecting the Esplanade to Howrah Maidan beneath the Hooghly River. This engineering marvel stands as a testament to India’s growing technological and infrastructural prowess.

Kochi in Kerala became India’s first city to launch a Water Metro, connecting 10 islands using electric-hybrid boats for seamless and eco-friendly transport.

India is also rolling out a unified One Nation, One Card solution to enable seamless travel across metros, buses, suburban rail, tolls, and retail. Mobile app-based QR tickets are simplifying and digitising the ticketing experience. Driverless technology is operational across multiple stretches of the Delhi Metro, the first being introduced on the Magenta Line in 2020, improving efficiency and reducing human dependency.

Developed locally for the first time, the Indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) provides automatic local and central control and monitoring of train operations and signalling. Jointly created by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), it is now active on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro.

From the buzzing platforms of Delhi to the emerging lines of Surat and Bhopal, metros are silently stitching together the fabric of a new India: fast, efficient, and clean. These are not just trains; they are lifelines of tomorrow’s India—delivering ambition, equity, and resilience. As India aspires to become the world’s third-largest economy with a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030, robust public transportation like metro rail will form the backbone of its growth, connecting people, powering cities, and protecting the planet.