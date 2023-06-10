Meta Verified now in India

New Delhi: Meta announced its ‘Verified’ feature a couple of weeks ago for select markets. Now, the company is expanding Meta Verified to other markets, including India and a few others. “We’re expanding our test of Meta Verified to India after seeing good results from our early testing in several countries globally,” the company noted in its official blog post.

As the name itself suggests, it is a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates accounts with government ID, proactive account protection, and access to account support. “Since our initial test of Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand, we’ve made a few adjustments based on learnings, including the removal of increased reach for additional test countries. This continues to be the approach for India. We’re exploring elements to add to the subscription as we roll out to more places and will share more when we’re ready,” the company said in an official blog post.

With Meta Verified, users get three things: a verified badge, protection from impersonation, and account support. A verified badge verifies your identity and it authenticates your account with a government ID.

It also provides protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target users with growing online audiences.

Account support to resolve common account issues is also available. Currently, it is available only in English, but going forward, it will be available in Hindi as well.