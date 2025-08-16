Messi’s India tour gets final seal of approval

Kolkata: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit India for the first time in over a decade, beginning a multi-city tour from Kolkata on December 12, event promoter Satadru Dutta confirmed on Friday.

The trip, titled GOAT Tour of India 2025, will take the 37-year-old through Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The visit will wrap up on December 15 after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

“This morning, I got the official go-ahead. Messi will share the poster and details of his visit on social media between August 28 and September 1,” Dutta said.

Messi last came to India in 2011 with the Argentina national team for a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

Dutta said he had approached Messi’s father earlier this year with a detailed plan. On February 28, he met Messi at his home for a 45-minute discussion. “I explained what we had in mind. He listened, liked the idea, and agreed to come,” Dutta said.

While speculation remains about other football stars accompanying Messi—such as Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets—Dutta declined to confirm names.

Messi will arrive in Kolkata on the night of December 12 for his longest stop, lasting two days. The next morning will feature a meet-and-greet, alongside a food and tea festival blending Argentine mate with Assam tea. Local delicacies, including hilsa and Bengali sweets, will also be served.

The day will see the unveiling of Messi’s statue, followed by the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup—a seven-a-side friendly match—at Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium. The match is expected to feature Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, and Bhaichung Bhutia alongside Messi.

Another highlight is the unveiling of a massive mural—25 feet high and 20 feet wide—where fans will be able to paint and leave messages during Durga Puja festivities. The mural will later be presented to Messi at the concert venue.

Security arrangements are being coordinated with Kolkata Police. “It’s not just about protecting him, but making sure every fan leaves happy,” Dutta noted.

Messi will head to Ahmedabad on the evening of December 13 for a private Adani Foundation event before travelling to Mumbai on December 14. In Mumbai, the itinerary includes a meet-and-greet at CCI Brabourne, the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Wankhede Stadium, and a celebrity padel match—one of Messi’s favourite racket sports. Sources suggest Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes are expected to take part.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is planning a moment pairing Messi with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, alongside Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Tiger Shroff.

The tour will conclude in New Delhi on December 15 with Messi’s meeting with PM Modi, followed by the final GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are among the sportspersons likely to join the event.with agency inputs