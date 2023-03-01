Messi crowned Best Fifa Men’s Player

Lionel Messi has added another lucrative individual prize to his collection after being crowned the Best FIFA Men’s Player in Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar was present for FIFA’s seventh ‘The Best’ awards ceremony in the city where he plays his football and beat off competition from a plethora of big names.

Teammate Kylian Mbappe and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema joined him in the final three but it was Messi, widely expected to win the gong beforehand, who emerged victorious.

It is just the second time he won the award following a triumph in 2019. It comes after he almost single-handedly led Argentina to its first World Cup win in 37 years, scoring seven times to complete football in the Qatar showpiece. He scored twice in the pulsating victory over France in the final to claim the Golden Ball.

But he’s also been in fine form for PSG after a difficult first season in Ligue One. In all competitions this term, Messi has scored 17 times and assisted 15 in 28 appearances and reminded everyone what an absurdly gifted footballer he is.

Meanwhile, Putellas won her award from Alex Morgan of the United States and Beth Mead, who led England to the European Championship title in 2022.

Barcelona playmaker Putellas made the top three again despite being injured days before the Euro and missing the tournament. She scored 34 goals across all competitions last season.