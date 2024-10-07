Mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore, its raw materials seized; 2 held

Ahmedabad/Bhopal: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, authorities have uncovered what officials describe as the largest illegal drug manufacturing facility ever busted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). The joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, led to the seizure of mephedrone (MD) and raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory near Bhopal.



The raid, conducted on Saturday at the Bagroda industrial estate on the outskirts of Bhopal, resulted in the seizure of 907.09 kg of mephedrone in both solid and liquid forms.

Officials discovered the facility was capable of producing 25 kg of MD drug daily, and production was actively underway when authorities intervened.

Two individuals were arrested during the operation: Amit Chaturvedi, 57, and Sanyal Prakash Bane, 40. Investigation revealed that Bane, a previous offender who served five years for a 2017 MD drug case in Maharashtra, had partnered with Chaturvedi after his release. The duo had rented the factory premises six to seven months ago and began production approximately three to four months prior to their arrest.

The search operation also yielded approximately 5,000 kg of raw materials and manufacturing equipment, including grinders, motors, glass flasks, and heaters. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi praised the collaborative effort, highlighting its significance in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking. “This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse,” Sanghavi stated on social media platform X. “Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society,” he said.