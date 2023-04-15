Menace of illegal firearms affecting right to life: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought information from the Centre, states and Union Territories on the steps taken to curb the use of illegal firearms, calling it as “menace” affecting the right to life.



A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, which was hearing a suo motu case registered by the court, asked the Directors General of Police of the states to furnish data related to cases registered under the Arms Act over the years.

It also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit indicating steps taken for implementation of the Arms Act and suggestions to strengthen law enforcement.

“This matter is serious as it affects the right to life. Issue notice to all the states and Union Territories indicating the steps taken to deal with the menace of unlicensed firearms and the cases registered over the years. All the DGPs file separate affidavits on these two aspects. Notice be also issued to the Ministry of Home Affairs with regard to implementation of the Act and suggestions to strengthen the law,” the bench said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

On March 21, the top court had said the problem which is engaging the Court in the case it has initiated on its own is the phenomenon of use of unlicensed firearms.

It had noted the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh has filed an affidavit with regard to use of firearms and cases registered in the state.

The court has appointed senior advocate S Nagamuthu as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

On February 13, the top court had taken suo moto cognizance of the issue while dealing with the bail plea of an accused who was booked for alleged use of firearms in Uttar Pradesh.