Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team urge wrestlers not to take hasty decision

New Delhi: Members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team on Friday came out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players’ issues will be “heard and resolved”.

In a joint statement, the 1983 triumphant team said it was distressed and disturbed after seeing the visuals of wrestlers being manhandled but also hoped that law of the land will prevail.

“We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga,” a statement released by the 1983 World Cup winning team read.

“Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation’s pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail,” the statement read further.

Under legendary skipper Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team had humbled the mighty Clive Lloyd led-West Indies to win the country’s first World Cup trophy.

“I am not going to say anything individually, the whole of 1983 team stands by the statement we have issued,” Kapil said.

The other members of the 83 batch include current Roger Binny, who is now BCCI President, iconic Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, K Srikanth, Syed Kirmani, Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil and Kirti Azad. The World Cup final was played at the Lord’s on June 25, 1983.

Among other former Indian cricketers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan have shown solidarity with the elite wrestlers.

The active cricketers are yet to comment on the controversy.

Reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra and India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist, shooter Abhinav Bindra have also expressed anguish that wrestlers were forced on to the streets while demanding justice.