Mehrauli Murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala Taken To Forensic Lab To Record Voice Sample

Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala was on Monday taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here to record his voice sample after police came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Shraddha Walkar.

According to sources, police got hold of the audio recording of a purported heated argument between Walkar and Poonawala while investigating the murder case.

The accused, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was taken to the CFSL to record his voice sample and check if it matches with the male voice in the clip, they said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.

The accused was arrested on November 12, and a court in New Delhi on Friday extended his judicial custody by 14 days.