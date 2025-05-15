Mehbooba Mufti calls for lasting cessation of India-Pak hostilities

Jammu/Mendhar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday met the family members of people killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar and called for a lasting cessation of hostilities and a return to normalcy at the border.

Condoling the deaths in shelling Mendhar from across the frontier between May 7 and 10, she demanded higher compensation and a government job for a member of each bereaved family.

"The current Rs 10 lakh compensation is inadequate. It must be increased significantly," Mehbooba said, adding those whose houses were damaged in Pakistani shelling should get Rs 50 lakh relief.

About the India-Pakistan tension, she said, "This kind of atmosphere must end, and there should never be a war in the future. What we need now is a lasting ceasefire. Normalcy and peace must be restored."

Stressing the need for bunkers for the local populace, the PDP chief added, "In these areas, the existing security provisions are of little use and people cannot be left with nowhere to go during shelling. We need proper bunkers for them."

Urging the government to speed up rehabilitation, she said, "The bunkers in these areas are meant for security personnel. Authorities should work swiftly to build civilian bunkers, repair all damaged houses. Alongside that, grant full, enhanced compensation. In every household that has suffered a martyrdom, one job should be offered."

Replying to a question on celebrations marking Operation Sindoor, Mehbooba remarked, "What can I say about that? First and foremost, there should never have been a war. So many of our people have become martyrs. So many homes have been destroyed, property has been lost, and blood has been shed. What do those sitting in studios know of what is happening here?"

"We need a sustained ceasefire at the borders, and families affected by the fighting must be properly compensated," she added.