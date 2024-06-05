Meet the youngest MPs: 25-year-olds win big in Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: At just 25, four candidates have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, making them the youngest members of Parliament. The Election Commission declared the results yesterday, announcing the wins of Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj from the Samajwadi Party, and Shambhavi Choudhary and Sanjana Jatav from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Congress, respectively.

Meet the Four Youngest MPs

Shambhavi Choudhary

Shambhavi Choudhary, daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, won the Samastipur constituency, defeating Congress candidate Sunny Hazari. Hazari, the son of JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari, lost by a comfortable margin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously praised Shambhavi as the youngest NDA candidate during a campaign rally.

Sanjana Jatav

Sanjana Jatav secured victory in the Bharatpur constituency of Rajasthan, defeating BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes. Jatav, who had narrowly lost to BJP's Ramesh Khedi in the 2023 Assembly elections by just 409 votes, is married to Kaptan Singh, a constable in the Rajasthan police.

Pushpendra and Priya Saroj

Pushpendra Saroj, running as an SP candidate from the Kaushambi parliamentary seat, succeeded in defeating the sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by a margin of 103,944 votes. Pushpendra is the son of Inderjit Saroj, a five-time MLA and former Uttar Pradesh Minister.

Priya Saroj, another young SP candidate, won from the Machhlishahr seat, overcoming incumbent BJP MP Bholanath by 35,850 votes. Priya is the daughter of Toofani Saroj, a three-time MP.

These victories mark a significant milestone for these young politicians, highlighting a new generation of leadership in India's Parliament.