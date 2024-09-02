'Meant for middle-class': Railway Minister launches first Vande Bharat Sleeper train

BANGALORE: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on Sunday at BEML's Bangalore rail complex. This advanced sleeper trains has been designed and manufactured by BEML, India’s leading rail and metro manufacturer.



The event also saw the inauguration and foundation stone laying of a new hangar facility spread over 9.2 acres near BEML’s Bangalore complex, dedicated to the export of standard and broad-gauge rolling stock, further bolstering BEML’s global reach. The ceremony was attended by V. Somanna, Minister of State for Railways; Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board; Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML; along with senior officials from Indian Railways and Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train, the first of its kind in India, combines aesthetic appeal with functional excellence. Constructed with austenitic stainless steel, the train incorporates advanced crashworthy features such as specially designed crash buffers and couplers to maximise passenger safety. All materials and components adhere to stringent fire safety standards, meeting the EN45545 HL3 grade requirements, ensuring the highest level of passenger protection.

Speaking at the event, Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “This is a historic moment for the country. The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train is now set to run on Indian Railways tracks, providing our people with a world-class travel experience and best-in-class amenities.

The dedication and expertise of BEML’s leadership and engineers have made this remarkable achievement possible.”

“It will be a train meant for the middle class and the fares will be on par with Rajdhani Express,” Vaishnaw said.

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, said: “Building on our rich legacy of manufacturing top-tier rail coaches over the past six decades, BEML has once again demonstrated its strength in rail manufacturing, making the nation proud. This project stands as an iconic landmark in modern India’s transportation infrastructure, one that future generations will remember.”

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is designed with a strong emphasis on comfort, safety, and efficiency, featuring a range of advanced amenities. The interiors are best-in-class, incorporating GFRP panels, spacious sleeper berths, modular pantries, and special accommodations for differently-abled passengers.

Safety is paramount, with advanced features such as crashworthy elements, automatic exterior doors, sensor-based inter-communication doors, and remotely operated fire barrier doors.

For enhanced comfort, the 1st AC cars are equipped with showers offering hot water, ergonomically designed odor-free toilets, and integrated reading lights with USB charging provisions.

The oxygen level inside the train and virus protection, a lesson learnt from COVID-19 pandemic, are added features of the train.

Performance-wise, the train is engineered for a maximum operational speed of 160 km/h during service, with the capability to reach up to 180 km/h during testing. The Vande Bharat sleeper train with 16 coaches is meant for overnight journeys and will cover 800 km to 1,200 km.

The train accommodates a total of 823 passengers across various configurations: 611 berths in AC 3 Tier across 11 coaches, 188 berths in AC 2 Tier across 4 coaches, and 24 berths in a single First Class AC coach.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is poised to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in India. Engineered with meticulous attention to detail, from its aerodynamic exterior to superior interior features, the train represents a significant leap in India’s rail capabilities. BEML has meticulously managed the aggregation and integration of critical systems, including electrical propulsion, bogies, brake systems, and HVAC, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.