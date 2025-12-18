MEA summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, demands adequate security to its mission in Dhaka

New Delhi: India summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday and issued a formal diplomatic protest over a deteriorating security environment in Dhaka, where extremist groups have announced plans to stage demonstrations around the Indian mission. The move came on a day when the Indian Visa Application Centre in the Bangladeshi capital closed its main facility at Jamuna Future Park at 2 pm citing the same security concerns.

Officials said Hamidullah was called to the Ministry of External Affairs and handed a demarche outlining New Delhi’s objections to what it described as rising threats from extremist elements. According to the ministry, these groups have publicly declared their intention to create a security situation targeting Indian establishments ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12.

In a statement, the MEA said India “completely rejects the false narrative” being circulated by such groups about recent events in Bangladesh. It added that the interim government “has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents”. The ministry informed the envoy that India views the growing instability with concern and expects the interim administration to ensure the safety of all diplomatic missions in accordance with international obligations.

The Indian side also drew attention to longstanding ties rooted in the 1971 Liberation War and noted that cooperation has continued through development projects and extensive people to people exchanges. “We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections conducted in a peaceful atmosphere,” the MEA said.

India’s latest démarche follows Dhaka’s decision three days earlier to summon Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over what it described as “incendiary” remarks by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5 last year during student led protests. Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in Dhaka last month for “crimes against humanity” linked to her government’s actions during the unrest. Relations between the neighbours have been strained since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took charge, with India repeatedly voicing concern about attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka announced that all applicants with appointments scheduled for Wednesday would be offered new dates. The centre serves as the primary hub for Indian visa processing in the capital. Its closure came shortly after New Delhi reminded the interim government that safeguarding diplomatic premises rests with Dhaka’s authorities and that internal law and order remains their responsibility as preparations continue for next year’s elections.