MEA sends show-cause notice to Prajwal Revanna on passport cancellation

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a show-cause notice to Prajwal Revanna, a suspended MP from JD(S), questioning the validity of his diplomatic passport. This action comes in response to a request from the Karnataka government, which is investigating allegations of sexual abuse against Revanna.



Sources confirmed on Thursday that the MEA is considering the Karnataka government’s request to revoke Revanna’s diplomatic passport. Revanna is currently thought to be in Germany.

The show-cause notice, delivered via email, is part of the procedure to revoke his passport. Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is implicated in a significant sexual abuse case. He left India on April 27, the day after his constituency voted in the Lok Sabha elections.

The MEA is reportedly proceeding with the passport cancellation under the Passports Act of 1967 and associated regulations. If his passport is revoked, Revanna’s stay abroad could be deemed illegal, potentially leading to legal repercussions in his host country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice, urging him to expedite the cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport. The first letter was sent on May 1.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by the Karnataka government to investigate the sexual abuse allegations against Revanna, has requested the MEA to cancel his diplomatic passport following the issuance of an arrest warrant by a local court.

Interpol has already issued a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ to gather information on Revanna’s location at the SIT’s request.

Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Revanna travelled to Germany using his diplomatic passport without seeking political clearance.

Jaiswal clarified that no visa note was issued as diplomatic passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Germany.

Revanna’s father, H D Revanna, a former Karnataka minister, has also been charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. He is currently out on bail.