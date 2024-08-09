MEA refrains from discussing Hasina’s plans, voices concern for minorities

New Delhi: In an evolving political scenario, Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India as violent protests gripped Dhaka, finds herself in limbo while she awaits further developments regarding her future destination.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that her stay in India could be extended till her team receives updates on her next steps.

At the weekly briefing here on Thursday, Jaiswal declined to divulge her plans, citing that it would be inappropriate. He also acknowledged that the Indian administration does not know when the former Bangladesh Prime Minister plans to leave India.

He also said India wants restoration of peace and stability in the country “as soon as possible”.

India has been particularly concerned about the recent spate of attacks on Hindu houses and temples in Bangladesh. The MEA spokesperson mentioned that various groups and organisations within Bangladesh are working to protect and ensure the well-being of minority communities.

He emphasised that India is closely monitoring the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and that every government must ensure the safety and well-being of all its citizens. Jaiswal expressed hope for a swift restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, highlighting that such an outcome would benefit the country and the larger region.

Jaiswal stressed that the interests of the Bangladeshi people are of utmost importance to the Indian government and its citizens.

In Parliament, the external affairs minister had mentioned that there are approximately 9,000 students and 10,000 Indians currently in Bangladesh. Jaiswal updated that nearly all students have returned to India, while those Indians who remain in Bangladesh have been seeking assistance from the High Commission to return to India.

The primary focus for India, according to Jaiswal, is the restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. He emphasized that maintaining law and order is a fundamental responsibility of any government. India’s diplomatic missions in Bangladesh are actively working to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and are in communication with local authorities.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a dialogue with the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, discussing the latest developments in Bangladesh and the situation in West Asia.

It is understood that the conversation might have touched upon the topic of political asylum for Hasina in the UK, Jaiswal clarified that the discussion was centred on the developments in Bangladesh and West Asia.

Jaiswal said: “The External Affairs Minister had a conversation with the Foreign Secretary David Lammy just a few hours back. The two leaders spoke about the developments in Bangladesh and West Asia.”