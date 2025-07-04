MEA links India-Trinidad ties to UP, Bihar roots as PM begins visit

Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago): Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India’s close ties with Trinidad and Tobago, noting that 45 per cent of their population are of Indian origin. “India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the capital of this country, Trinidad and Tobago, on his historic visit. Today, he was welcomed at the airport by the Prime Minister Kamala Prasad Bissessar and her other cabinet ministers. This visit is historic from India’s side because after 26 years, a PM-level visit is taking place. A total of 13 lakh people live in this country, out of which 45 per cent are of Indian origin,” Jaiswal said. Jaiswal noted that among the 45 per cent of people of Indin origin, most of the people have come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“The relationship between India and T&T is very strong and special. Among the 45% of people who live here, most are those who have come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Most of these people are those who have come from Bhojpuri-speaking districts like Chhapra, Ara, Ballia, Siwan, Gopalganj, Banaras, Azamgarh, etc,” Jaiswal added. PM Modi was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation. He was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport. PM Modi thanked Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the warm reception at the airport, stating that his visit would further “cement” ties between the two countries, and expressed hope that the friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago would continue to “scale new heights” in the times to come. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now,” PM Modi said.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a ceremonial welcome with people enthusiastically dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture. PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the airport. Many had been eagerly waiting to see and greet the Prime Minister. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit comes at the invitation of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.