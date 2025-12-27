MEA cites over 2,900 attacks on minorities, seeks justice for recent lynching in Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly condemned the recent lynching of two Hindu men in Bangladesh, voicing serious concern over what it described as a sustained pattern of hostility against religious minorities in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs said the incidents reflected a deteriorating security environment and urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure accountability, even as New Delhi rejected what it called attempts to deflect attention through an anti-India narrative.

At the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was disturbed by the killings and underlined that those responsible must face justice. He said independent sources have documented more than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government, including cases of killings, arson and land grabbing. “The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of grave concern,” Jaiswal said, adding that such incidents cannot be dismissed or explained away.

Referring specifically to the latest cases, Jaiswal said India condemned the recent killing of a Hindu youth and expected those involved to be brought to justice. “We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice,” he said, adding that India was closely monitoring developments in the neighbouring country.

The statement followed the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in the Mymensingh area last week. According to Bangladeshi authorities, Das was attacked by a mob over allegations of blasphemy, and his body was later set on fire. Officials in Dhaka have said 12 people have been arrested in connection with the killing. Days later, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari town on Wednesday night over alleged extortion.

Jaiswal appeared to link Mondal’s killing to the broader security situation and the pattern of hostility toward minorities. He said incidents of violence against minorities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, could not be brushed aside. “These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence,” he said.

Bangladeshi authorities have maintained that Mondal’s killing was not a communal attack, stating that he was accused in several serious cases, including murder and extortion. India, however, said it remained concerned about the overall trend of attacks and reiterated its expectation that investigations would be thorough, transparent and impartial.

The issue has unfolded against a backdrop of political instability in Bangladesh following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in last year’s mass protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. His death triggered unrest and added strain to India-Bangladesh ties after certain elements attempted to link New Delhi to the incident, an allegation India has categorically rejected.

Relations between the two countries have been under pressure since the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus took office. India has repeatedly stressed that maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all communities is the responsibility of the government in Dhaka. Rejecting what it described as a false narrative projected in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said attempts to portray developments in a different light were completely untrue and unacceptable.

New Delhi also reacted cautiously to the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years in exile in London. Rahman, 60, was welcomed by thousands of supporters on Thursday, a homecoming seen as energising the BNP ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12. Jaiswal said India supports free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh and that Rahman’s return should be viewed in that context.

India reiterated that it seeks close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh, rooted in the shared Liberation struggle and strengthened through development cooperation and people-to-people ties. On Dhaka’s request for the extradition of former prime minister Hasina, Jaiswal indicated there was no change in India’s position.

Within Bangladesh, the killings have sparked protests and condemnation. The National Hindu Mahajot held a demonstration at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday, denouncing the killing of Das and alleging continued atrocities against Hindus. Das’s death also triggered protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

International reactions have also emerged. The North American Punjabi Association strongly criticised the lynching of Mondal, calling the incidents disturbing and indicative of a pattern of violence against religious minorities. NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said repeated attacks on Hindus raised serious concerns about the safety, dignity and human rights of minority communities. “The killing of another Hindu man so soon after the murder of Dipu Chandra Das shows a growing climate of fear and intolerance,” he said, urging swift, transparent and impartial investigations and strict punishment for those responsible.

Minority groups say the Hindu population in Bangladesh has been increasingly affected by such incidents since the ouster of the Hasina government in August last year, a trend that continues to draw scrutiny from India and the international community.