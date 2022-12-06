MCD polls: Security Arrangements Tightened At Strong-rooms, Counting-centres, Party Offices

Twenty companies of paramilitary personnel and over 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centers where votes for the civic polls in the national capital will be counted on Wednesday, officials said.

Counting will begin at 8 am under tight security arrangements, they claimed.

Besides the counting centers, heavy police presence will also be ensured outside the offices of political parties. Adequate security personnel will also be deployed to prevent clashes between activists of different parties.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations) Suman Nalwa said adequate security arrangements had been made for the day of counting.

The police are also keeping tabs on strong-rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored and the counting centers.

"We are fully prepared for the counting day and keeping a strict vigil on the strong-rooms," Nalwa said.

Another official of Delhi Police said, "We have deployed more than 10,000 personnel from local and district levels at the 42 counting centers along with 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force."

Stressing that the police's role did not end with the elections, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak had said earlier that it was also important to maintain security post the counting and celebrations.

"...we are here with a focused role of maintaining law and order and providing a safe and secure environment.

"If anything is going to disturb this, then professional police and legal action will be taken," Pathak had added.