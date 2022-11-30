MCD polls: Kejriwal govt pursuing appeasement policy, alleges Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption and attacked his government for doing appeasement politics, citing salaries paid by the Delhi government to Imams of mosques.

Thakur also claimed victory for the BJP in Gujarat, Himachal and MCD polls.

Campaigning for the party candidates in MCD polls in Preet Vihar and Anarkali areas here, Thakur said, "Kejriwal ke teen yaar -- daru, ghotala, bhrashtachar (Kejriwal's three friends -- liquor, scam, corruption)."

The AAP contested assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand making big claims and lost even its deposit, he said.

"The BJP will win the assembly polls again in Himachal Pradesh and with a bigger margin in Gujarat as well as MCD elections in Delhi," he claimed.

Citing salaries paid by the Kejriwal government to Imams and Muezzins of mosques in Delhi, he alleged that appeasement policy is being pursued by the AAP dispensation and questioned why priests in temples and churches as well as granthis of Gurdwaras were not paid.

Referring to murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar in Mehrauli and disposal of her body parts allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, the minister also questioned Kejriwal's silence over it.

"He is not saying anything against the one who cut (our) daughter into 35 pieces. Why has he gone speechless?" Thakur asked.

The BJP leader also alleged that in three months rule of AAP in Punjab, 99 murders have been committed and "pro Khalistan" slogans are being raised "openly" in the state.

Attacking the Kejriwal government over corruption, he said Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was enjoying "massage" and "5-star hotel food" in Tihar jail.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP in record numbers, Thakur raised the slogan "Delhi kahti hai nahi karni MCD behal, dur raho Kejriwal" (Delhi people say they do not want mess at the MCD, stay away Kejriwal).

Citing various achievements of erstwhile municipal corporations ruled by the BJP like increasing hospital beds, closing dhalaos (garbage collection points), and door-to-door garbage collection, Thakur said the party does what it promises.

"It is BJP that abrogated Article 370, ended Triple Talaq and started construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya as it had promised."

He said the benefits of welfare schemes will reach everyone only if right from the prime minister to parshad (municipal councillor) belongs to the BJP.

The elections to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4.