MCD Drama On The Rise: Both AAP, BJP Claim Their Councillors Are Being Tempted With Money

Only a few days after the MCD results, in which AAP had a historic win with 134 out of 250 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party along with its opposition BJP have claimed that their councillors were being enticed with money.

Immediately after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked his party's councillors to prepare to expose the opposition's 'operation lotus' — which allegedly referred to the party trying to 'buy' leaders to bring down the elected government — BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also claimed that AAP workers were trying to buy their councillors.





Among others Dr Monika Patra, a newly elected councillor from the BJP, claimed before the press that she was approached by an AAP leader and offered money to leave the BJP and join AAP. According to the party officials the Delhi BJP unit will file a complaint with the anti-corruption branch on this regard.

On the other hand, AAP too had similar allegations. The party's MP Sanjay Singh claimed that: "Our councillors received calls from Bharatiya 'Khoka' Party and they have been told by Delhi BJP state president Adesh Gupta that BJP has Rs 100 crore budget to buy councillors."





In the MCD polls AAP won by a narrow majority, as per experts this challenge will help keep its flock intact.

According to party officials there is a plan to send some councillors to Punjab.

"There was a plan to book a hotel and send our councillors to Punjab initially, but it has been put on hold. If the party notices any attempts by the BJP to buy its councillors, it may go ahead with the plan,"



AAP leaders also claimed that now that they have won the MCD elections they would like to work in unison with the opposition parties for the betterment of the national capital, "We have come across some attempts to buy councillors but the BJP itself has now accepted that they will sit in opposition. We need support of both BJP and Congress to make Delhi clean and we welcome any councillors who want to join AAP and work for MCD. We will ensure councillors get funds for developmental works in wards."



Party officials have also that more councillors may join in the coming days. "The party is in contact with a good number of councillors from both the BJP and Congress. In the coming days, some more councillors from the opposition may join AAP,"