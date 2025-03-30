Mcap of 8 of top-10 most-valued firms climbs Rs 88,085.89 cr; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 88,085.89 crore last week, with HDFC Bank leading the pack of gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 509.41 points, or 0.66 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation.

HDFC Bank added Rs 44,933.62 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,99,208.73 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India jumped Rs 16,599.79 crore to Rs 6,88,623.68 crore.

The valuation of TCS rallied Rs 9,063.31 crore to Rs 13,04,121.56 crore while that of ICICI Bank was up Rs 5,140.15 crore to Rs 9,52,768.61 crore.

The mcap of ITC soared Rs 5,032.59 crore to Rs 5,12,828.63 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,796.01 crore to Rs 5,30,854.90 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation advanced Rs 2,651.48 crore to Rs 9,87,005.92 crore. The mcap of Bajaj Finance went up Rs 1,868.94 crore to Rs 5,54,715.12 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 9,135.89 crore to Rs 6,52,228.49 crore and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 1,962.2 crore to Rs 17,25,377.54 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.