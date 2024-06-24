Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash as BSP national coordinator

Lucknow: In a significant political move, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has announced her nephew, Akash Anand, as her political successor again and reinstated him as the party’s national coordinator. This decision follows the BSP’s devastating defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the party once again failed to secure any seats, despite a higher vote percentage than in previous years.



The announcement was made during a crucial meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, convened to review the party’s electoral performance. Senior party leaders, district-level officials, and party workers attended the meeting to discuss the reasons behind the electoral loss and strategize for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Akash Anand, accompanied by his father Anand Kumar and the party’s general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, attended the meeting. Before the discussions began, Akash sought blessings from Mayawati by touching her feet. Satish Mishra presented a report detailing the reasons for the party’s defeat, which was handed over to Mayawati for further action.

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said she is hopeful her nephew will emerge as a “mature” leader.

“I am hopeful about him (Akash Anand) that now he will definitely emerge as a fully mature leader at every level in the interest of his party and movement. The people of the party will also now encourage him by giving him more respect and honour than before. So that now he can live up to all my expectations in the future,” she said in a statement.

Akash Anand had previously been appointed national coordinator to lead the party’s organisational and campaign efforts. However, during the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, 2024, he was removed from this role and from his position as Mayawati’s successor, due to perceived political immaturity.

Despite this setback, Akash has re-emerged in the political scene, recently being named a star campaigner for the upcoming by-elections in Uttarakhand and Punjab. His prominent position on the list of star campaigners signals his return to active politics.

In addition to reinstating Akash, Mayawati announced a reduction in the party’s membership fee from Rs 200 to Rs 50, aiming to boost membership and support ahead of future elections.

The BSP’s defeat comes in the broader context of a competitive political landscape in Uttar Pradesh. The opposition INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), secured 43 seats collectively, with Congress winning six. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 33 seats, a significant decline from their 2019 tally of 63 seats.

“Mayawati’s move to bring Akash Anand back into the fold highlights her long-term vision for the party’s leadership and its future political strategies. Akash is expected to campaign across various states, representing the young face of the BSP and possibly positioning himself as a key player in the party’s future,” political analyst Pritam Srivastava said.