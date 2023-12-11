Mayawati designates nephew Akash Anand as her successor

Lucknow: In a strategic move with implications for the future of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has officially named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her successor.



The announcement came during a crucial meeting convened by Mayawati to discuss the party’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where Akash has been entrusted with the responsibility of fortifying the BSP’s presence across the country.

Akash Anand, the son of Mayawati’s younger brother Anand Kumar, has been actively involved in party affairs and was perceived as the natural choice to lead the BSP. Anand Kumar, appointed as the vice-president of the party in 2019, has played a key role in the organisational structure. Akash Anand, in turn, was designated as the national coordinator, underscoring the family’s significant influence within the party.

During the meeting, BSP leader Udayveer Singh confirmed Mayawati’s decision, stating, “BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand as her successor.” Singh elaborated on the division of responsibilities, indicating that Mayawati would continue to lead the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Akash Anand would spearhead operations in other states.

Singh emphasized Anand’s role in assessing the party’s standing and preparing for the polls in areas where the BSP currently faces challenges.

Akash Anand’s political trajectory within the BSP gained momentum in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he was listed as one of the star campaigners. His active involvement in the poll campaign, particularly in Rajasthan, showcased his commitment and earned him major responsibilities in the recently held Assembly elections, with a focus on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

While the BSP secured two seats in Rajasthan, the party faced setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, drawing a blank in the recent Assembly polls. Despite this, Anand’s visibility within Mayawati’s inner circle has continued to rise, bolstered by his “Swabhiman Sankalp Yatra” in Alwar, Rajasthan, in 2022.

The 28-year-old leader’s padayatra coincided with the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, demonstrating a strategic move to connect with the party’s core values.

As the BSP gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Akash Anand’s role as Mayawati’s successor and his pivotal position in the party’s strategy underscore a significant shift in leadership dynamics, with an eye on expanding the BSP’s influence beyond its traditional strongholds.