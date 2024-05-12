Max temp likely to be 38 deg C in Delhi, forecast of thunderstorm

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting



thunderstorm with rain during the day.

The city did not recorded rainfall in the last 24 hour and the humidity was 53 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 198 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".



