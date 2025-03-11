Mauritius visit to open ‘new, bright’ chapter in ties: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Mauritius on Monday, expressing confidence that the trip would mark the beginning of a “new and bright” phase in bilateral relations. The visit comes at the invitation of his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and aligns with the island nation’s national day celebrations on March 12.

In a statement before his departure, Modi highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Mauritius. “Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture,” he stated.

A contingent from the Indian armed forces, including a warship from the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force, is participating in the celebrations. Their presence underscores the strong defence and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Modi described the relationship between India and Mauritius as built on “deep mutual trust, a shared belief in democratic values, and a celebration of our diversity.” He further emphasised the strong people-to-people connections between the two sides, calling them “a source of shared pride.”

Reflecting on past collaborations, the prime minister noted, “Significant strides have been made over the last decade with people-centric initiatives.” He expressed optimism that his discussions with the Mauritian leadership would further strengthen the partnership in various domains. “I look forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples,” he said.

Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to its vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), which aims to enhance maritime cooperation and regional development. “As part of our SAGAR vision, this visit will also reinforce our cooperation for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region,” he remarked.

The India-Mauritius relationship extends beyond diplomatic engagements, with the two countries sharing strong economic ties. India is one of Mauritius’ largest trading partners, and in 2023-24, Mauritius was the second-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India, following Singapore.

Additionally, both nations signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in February 2021, marking India’s first trade agreement with an African country. The agreement followed nearly 15 years of negotiations and has further solidified economic cooperation.