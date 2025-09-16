Mauritius PM meets VP Radhakrishnan to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Tuesday met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, the first foreign dignitary to call on him after he was elected to the post earlier this month. Ramgoolam met Radhakrishnan at the Vice President's Enclave. "Discussions focused on strengthening trade, economic and people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius," the vice president's office said in a post on X. Radhakrishnan was elected as Vice President on September 9 and assumed office on September 12.