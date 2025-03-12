‘Mauritius is family, it’s bridge between India and Global South’

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described Mauritius as an integral part of India’s family, not just a partner country, underscoring the deep-rooted cultural, historical, and strategic ties between the two nations. Addressing the Indian diaspora at a special event in Port Louis, Modi assured Mauritius of India’s continued support in its developmental journey, including assistance in constructing a new Parliament building.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his wife Veena Ramgoolam, and key cabinet ministers attended the event, which witnessed an enthusiastic response from the audience.

“Mauritius is like a ‘Mini India’,” Modi remarked, drawing cheers from the crowd. “For us, Mauritius is family! This bond is deeply rooted in our shared history, heritage, and the human spirit.”

Positioning Mauritius as a key link between India and the Global South, Modi reiterated the significance of the island nation in India’s vision for regional security and growth. He recalled unveiling the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision in Mauritius in 2015 and reaffirmed its relevance today.

“A decade ago, I shared the SAGAR vision here. Today, Mauritius remains at its heart,” he said.

Stressing the collaborative efforts to maintain security in the Indian Ocean region, Modi highlighted India’s role in assisting Mauritius in tackling illegal fishing, piracy, and maritime crimes. “As a reliable friend, India works with Mauritius to protect its national interests and secure the Indian Ocean region,” he stated.

Modi also acknowledged India’s swift response during crises, citing how New Delhi provided vaccines and essential medical supplies to Mauritius during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When Mauritius prospers, India is the first to celebrate,” he declared.

During his speech, Modi frequently spoke in Bhojpuri, a language widely spoken among the Indian-origin population in Mauritius. Seventy percent of the island’s people trace their roots back to India, predominantly from the Bhojpuri-speaking belt.

“Whenever I come to Mauritius, it feels like I am among my own,” he said, evoking loud applause.

He also pointed out the cultural and linguistic connections between the two nations. “In Gujarati, sugar is called ‘mauris,’ probably because we used to get sugar from Mauritius. There is ‘Bharat ki khushboo’ (the fragrance of India) here.”

Highlighting the influence of Indian cinema, he humorously remarked that films shot in Mauritius have a greater chance of success in India.

In recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, Modi was conferred with Mauritius’ highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Mauritius, saying, “I humbly accept this with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, but for the historic bond between India and Mauritius.”

He is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award.

Modi announced that sacred water from India’s MahaKumbh would be poured into Mauritius’ revered Ganga Talab, further strengthening spiritual ties between the two nations.

He also spoke about India’s historic contributions to global education, citing Nalanda University as an ancient centre of learning. “When many parts of the world were far from education, a global institute like Nalanda thrived in India. Our government has revived Nalanda University and its spirit,” he noted. Modi also referenced Bihar’s agricultural contributions, particularly makhana (fox nuts), predicting that it would soon gain global recognition as a popular snack.

As the chief guest for Mauritius’ National Day celebrations on Wednesday, Modi announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the seventh generation of Mauritians of Indian origin. In a special gesture, he personally handed over OCI cards to Prime Minister Ramgoolam and his wife at the start of the event.

He praised the contributions of leaders like Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, and Manilal Doctor in Mauritius’ independence struggle, saying it was an honour to be part of the island’s National Day celebrations.

On economic and infrastructural collaboration, Modi highlighted Indian investments worth millions of dollars in Mauritius, particularly in critical infrastructure projects. “India is a proud partner in capacity building in Mauritius,” he said.

Addressing climate change, he commended Mauritius for its partnership in global sustainability initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance. He also mentioned his participation in the ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, under which he planted a sapling at the historic Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural program featuring performances by artists from the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture, Mahatma Gandhi Institute, and Anna Medical College, reflecting the shared heritage and enduring friendship between India and Mauritius.