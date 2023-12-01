‘Matter of concern, contrary to govt policy’: India on US charging its national in ‘plot to kill’

New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed concern over the US indictment of an Indian individual in a plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, emphasizing that such actions are contrary to government policy. It said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and commits to addressing any allegations through proper legal and diplomatic channels.



On Wednesday, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

US prosecutors informed a Manhattan court on Wednesday that authorities in the Czech Republic arrested and detained Gupta, and he is currently awaiting extradition to the US.

“As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“We have said and let me reiterate that this is also contrary to government policy,” he said at a media briefing.

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

The MEA spokesperson said the US side shared some “inputs” pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists and that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on “our national security interests as well” and that relevant departments were examining the issue.

Bagchi asserted, ‘Law enforcement agencies are actively considering the implications and complexities of such connections. Collaborative efforts on a global scale are deemed essential in tackling these multifaceted challenges.’

The outcomes of the Enquiry Committee’s findings will play a crucial role in

formulating appropriate responses and strategies to counteract such threats, Bagchi stated. “We cannot share any further information on such security matters,” he said.

The ongoing developments underscore the importance of collaborative efforts among nations to effectively combat transnational threats.

As the investigation progresses, India reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and upholding the principles of justice. The government assures the public that any necessary actions will be taken to safeguard national interests and ensure the integrity of its security apparatus.