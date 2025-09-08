Mathura, Vrindavan hit by rising Yamuna

Mathura: The flood situation in Mathura and Vrindavan turned grim on Sunday as the rising water level of the Yamuna inundated

residential colonies and nearby villages. Water entered large parts of Laxminagar’s Tiwari Puram colony and half a dozen adjoining villages, leaving roads flooded and movement disrupted.

In villages such as Isapur and Hansganj, water levels rose up to seven to eight feet, submerging houses up to the first floor. District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar had to rely on tractors to reach the flood-hit areas. Several colonies in Vrindavan are now completely submerged, forcing the administration to carry out rescue operations and shift residents to relief camps.

However, many families continue to refuse evacuation. Residents said they fear losing their lifetime savings and household belongings if they abandon their homes. Mohan, a resident of Shyam Kuti colony, said he and others stayed back despite rising water because they feared theft. “We built these homes with blood and sweat.

How can we leave them behind so easily? Those whose homes are filled with water have shifted to their rooftops,” he said.

Shortage of drinking water has become a serious problem in the affected colonies. With supply lines disrupted and electricity cut off, tube wells are not functional. Residents are forced to collect rainwater in tanks and buckets, filter it, and drink it.

Abid, a resident of Ganesh Dham colony, tried to hold on by shifting his family and essentials to the rooftop. But when water rose further, he finally moved to a shelter home with his family on Friday, leaving behind a submerged house and ruined belongings. “It was painful to leave. We do not know whether our house will survive when we return,” he said with moist eyes. His story reflects the plight of hundreds of families who are facing similar despair.

In Baldev, the Yamuna’s rising waters have reached the Khadera ghat, submerging a Shiva temple and the cremation ground. Water has also entered a cowshed, creating a crisis for cattle. More than two dozen villages in Baldev town and surrounding areas are facing difficulties in performing last rites as cremation grounds are under water. Villages across the Yamuna have lost connectivity, and residents complained that no arrangements have been made so far by the administration.

Local leaders have appealed to people not to risk their lives by venturing into the rising waters. Block chief Prateek Singh Bharangar urged residents not to enter the river or click selfies in flooded areas, warning that such acts could prove fatal.

The situation worsened further in Nauhjheel, where a 25-hour-long power cut compounded the suffering of flood-hit villagers. Electricity went out on Friday afternoon and was restored only by Saturday evening, leaving families without drinking water and light. Children, women, and the elderly were among those worst affected.

Villagers demanded that alternative arrangements should be made in future emergencies so that they are not forced to endure both floods and darkness at the same time. SDO Lal Bahadur Singh said the power disruption occurred because lightning struck 33 kV line insulators in Jafarpur Khadar. After strenuous repair work, supply was finally restored.

The administration is continuing with relief and rescue efforts, but with the Yamuna’s water level still rising, officials fear the crisis may deepen in the coming days.