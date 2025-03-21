Massive fire guts 22 houses in J-K's Anantnag, leaves 37 families homeless

Anantnag (J-K ): Around three dozen families have been rendered homeless after a massive fire gutted over 20 houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Friday. The fire broke out in a house in Gajinag area of Kadipora in the south Kashmir district on Thursday, and quickly spread to the adjacent houses, they said.

The fire quickly spread in the densely populated area as some gas cylinders exploded. While the timely evacuation, with the help of police and other security forces, as well as locals, saved lives, several structures were gutted in the fire, the officials added. The officials said firefighting operation lasted for several hours into the night and after hectic efforts, the flames were doused. The cause of the fire, which gutted over 20 houses, was being ascertained, they said.

The fire has left over three dozen families homeless. "The fire gutted 22 houses and rendered 37 families homeless," Tehsildar Anantnag, Sajad Ahmad Wani told media reporters. Wani said the administration is on its toes to provide help to those affected. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said immediate relief and rehabilitation measures were underway to assist the affected. "A devastating fire in Anantnag has gutted many houses, leaving them homeless. Immediate relief and rehabilitation measures are underway to assist those affected. We stand with the victims in this difficult time," the CM said on his official handle on X.