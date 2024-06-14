Massive fire at shopping mall in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three days after a blaze erupted in a closed restaurant in Park Street area, another massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in the southern part of Kolkata on Friday, a fire department official said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that erupted on the third floor of the shopping mall in Kasba area even as 16 fire tenders took nearly two-and-half hours to bring it under control, he said.

"The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, although it could have originated from the air conditioning system. The forensic team will investigate the matter and find out the exact reason," the official told PTI.

The fire broke out around 12.15 pm at a bookstore on the third floor of the shopping mall and then spread to the food court area, the official said, adding that several glass panes of the mall had to be broken to let out the smoke that engulfed the premises.

Some firefighters had to wear oxygen masks to enter the building, while hydraulic ladders were also pressed into service in the operation, the official said.

The entire area was engulfed in smoke and traffic movement in front of the mall was regulated, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

State Fire Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and said an investigation will be conducted.

"Nobody has been injured in the incident. Firefighters did an excellent job. We will send a notice to the authorities of the shopping mall, and in case any lapse is found on their part, necessary action will be taken," Bose said.

Senior police officers were also present at the spot.

Normal vehicular movement was later restored on Rajdanga Main Road in front of the shopping mall, a police officer said.