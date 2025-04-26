Massive blast at firecracker factory in UP; loss of lives feared

Saharanpur (UP): A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory here on Saturday with the sound of the blast echoing in around two-kilometre stretch, official sources said. They fear extensive damage since people were working in the factory at the time and the building has collapsed in the force of the blast.

However, there was no official confirmation of casualties or loss of property. According to official sources at the local level, a massive explosion occurred at the firecracker factory in Nihal Khedi village and workers were present there. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and senior district officials have reached there to oversee the relief and rescue operation. Villagers claimed that many illegal firecracker factories were running in the area and blamed the "negligence" of the administration for it.