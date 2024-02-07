Massive blast and fire claim 11 lives at MP firecracker factory

Bhopal: At least 11 people lost their lives and around 100 sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh village of Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The first explosion, the cause of which remains unknown, was succeeded by sporadic blasts. The thunderous sound was heard several kilometres away from the site, where dense plumes of smoke rose as firefighters battled to extinguish the flames.



The blast also destroyed about sixty nearby houses, while more than three dozen commuters were also injured in the explosion. People from over 100 houses have been evacuated by the authorities due to concerns about further blasts at the factory. Additionally, many two-wheelers were engulfed in flames due to the explosion.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Hamidia Hospital in the state capital Bhopal where the injured in the incident are getting treatment, and met them, wishing for speedy recovery. The CM instructed the medical teams to ensure proper treatments to the injured.

“Unfortunate news was received about the fire in a firecracker factory in Harda. A team of senior officials headed by Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has been sent to the incident site to lead rescue operation”, CM Yadav said.

On the CM’s directions, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar have been sent to the spot in a rush by a helicopter.

Expressing grief over the incident, CM Yadav said that the guilty persons behind the blast would not be spared at any cost, and the state government would take strict action against the culprits.

“Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal have been asked to make the necessary preparations. Besides, fire brigades are also being sent,” CM Yadav wrote on X.

On the instructions of CM Yadav, a three-membered team has been formed to inquire into all causes of the mishap, which will be headed by Principal Secretary of Home Department Sanjay Dubey while Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Jaideep Prasad and Secretary PWD R K Mehra will be the members of the body.

The Chief Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to the family members of the deceased while Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Rs. 2 Lakh to the next of kin of each departed from the PM’s National Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an X post.

Minister Rao, who has reached the spot, said “We had a conversation with the Collector. The injured have been shifted to Hoshangabad and Bhopal.”

He added, “A team of SDRF is working here under the guidance of SDRF ADG who is present on the spot. Around 60 people have been injured in the incident and seriously injured being transferred to Bhopal, Indore.”

More than 50 ambulances have been sent from various districts to Harda, to cope with any emergency at the blast site.

Sources said that the magnitude of the blast was so huge that it engulfed more than 60 houses near the factory. It is also reported that there was a large quantity of gunpowder inside the factory, which led to the explosion.

The CM has also instructed the officials to make ready the burn units in the medical colleges and ensure arrangements to convert into the green corridors between Harda to Bhopal and Indore so that the injured could be swiftly taken to the hospitals for treatment. CM Yadav postponed the night stay program of Aharwada village of Chhindwara district.

Later on Tuesday evening, two individuals, identified as Rajesh Agrawal and Somesh Agrawal, owners of the firecrackers factory were apprehended by the police, officials said.

Additionally, another individual, Rafiq Khan, suspected to be the factory manager, was detained for questioning. The arrests and detention took place in Sarangpur, Rajgarh district.

They face charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following the filing of an FIR against them.

Harda Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kanchan, confirmed the arrests and detention, stating that the individuals have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304, 308, and 34.