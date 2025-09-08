Masked gang breaks into MP Cong chief’s house

Bhopal: In a dramatic security breach, a group of over half a dozen masked men allegedly stormed into the Indore residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police officials, the intruders cut off the power supply before entering the Bijalpur-based home around 2 am. They reportedly spent more than two hours inside the locality, breaking into the office portion of the house and damaging drawers and lockers. CCTV footage retrieved from the area shows shadowy figures moving about until nearly 4.30 am, after which they vanished.

“Criminals and thieves are breaking into the homes of highly respected citizens, clearly reflecting how fearless they have become. There is no psychological pressure of law or police on them, which exposes the complete failure of the state’s law-and-order machinery,” Mukesh Nayak, media chairperson of the MP Congress, told Millennium Post.

“It is shocking that even though the Chief Minister himself holds the Home portfolio, incidents of theft, murder, atrocities and rapes against women, and the disappearance of innocent girls continue unabated across Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

The state Congress confirmed the incident on social media, claiming that the gang had come with the intention of committing a “major crime.” “The entire office section of Patwari ji’s residence was ransacked by masked miscreants,” the party alleged.

The opposition also hit out at the BJP government, pointing out that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds charge of Indore district, has failed to ensure the safety of the PCC chief. “There have already been five serious incidents of attacks and accidents targeting Jitu Patwari. Despite repeated demands, the state government has shown little concern for his security,” the party said.

Police have launched an investigation, suspecting the involvement of an organised gang of burglars active in the area.