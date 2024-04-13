Mary Kom steps down as Paris Olympics Chef-de-Mission

New Delhi: M C Mary Kom, the six-time world champion boxer, resigned on Friday from her role as India’s chef-de-mission for the forthcoming Paris Olympics due to personal reasons. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, PT Usha, confirmed the resignation following a letter she received from Mary Kom.



Expressing her sentiments, Mary Kom said: “Serving my country has always been an honour, and I was ready to fulfil this role. Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, I must step down from this prestigious duty. While it’s difficult to withdraw from a commitment, I have no other option. Nevertheless, I will continue to support our athletes and have high hopes for their performance at the Olympic Games.”

Appointed on March 21, Mary Kom was set to manage the logistics for India’s team during the Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. PT Usha, acknowledging Mary Kom’s contribution, stated: “It’s disheartening to see Mary Kom, an Olympic medalist and the Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission, resign. We respect her decision and ask for her privacy to be honoured.”

Discussions are underway to find a suitable replacement for Mary Kom, with an announcement expected soon. Meanwhile, the IOA has named Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Winter Olympian, as the deputy chef-de-mission and Sharath Kamal, a distinguished table tennis player, as India’s male flag-bearer. The selection of a female flag-bearer is pending as the team’s final composition is yet to be determined.

With over 40 Indian athletes qualified for the Paris Games, India aims to surpass its previous Olympic record of seven medals, including a gold. Mary Kom, a 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist and 2010 Asian Games gold medalist, remains a celebrated figure in Indian sports.