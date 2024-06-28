Markets snap record-breaking rally as profit-booking hammers banking, finance stocks

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their three-day record-hitting rally to close with losses on Friday as investors booked profit in banking, finance and tech stocks despite a positive trend in global equities. Snapping a four-session winning run, equity indices succumbed to selling pressure after mid-session when profit-taking emerged on select counters. After hitting fresh all-time high level in early trade, the 30-share index declined 210.45 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 79,032.73. During the day, it jumped 428.4 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a fresh record peak of 79,671.58.

The Nifty went lower by 33.90 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,010.60. During the day, it climbed 129.5 points or 0.53 per cent to hit a new lifetime high of 24,174. "Profit taking in banking stocks led the downfall in key benchmark indices, which had hit fresh intra-day highs in early optimism. While markets displayed volatility and ended weak in late selling, both Sensex and Nifty managed to close above their psychological levels of 79k and 24k, respectively," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday, and the Nifty hit the 24,000 level for the first time in intra-day trade.

In the past four trading days, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,033.28 points or 2.63 per cent. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 509.5 points or 2.16 per cent. Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 439.24 lakh crore (USD 5.26 trillion). IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser on the Sensex chart, slipping 2.61 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Nestle and Titan were the biggest gainers. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.56 per cent, and midcap went up by 0.41 per cent. "India’s optimism about the upcoming budget and upgrade in GDP forecasts continues to provide momentum in the market. Large caps are in favour due to the comeback of FIIs. However, profit booking ensued at the end of the week, at higher levels, in financials, especially private banks, which dragged the market down after the recent rally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Among indices, bankex declined 1.04 per cent, telecommunication (0.65 per cent), financial services (0.52 per cent), teck (0.42 per cent) and industrials (0.26 per cent). Healthcare, energy, metal, oil & gas, utilities and commodities were among the gainers. "Asian stocks rose Friday as traders looked ahead to a key report on inflation that could influence the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. European stocks mostly moved higher...with investors tensed ahead of the weekend's French election," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

European markets were trading mostly higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,658.77 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.89 per cent to USD 87.16 a barrel. The BSE benchmark jumped 568.93 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 79,243.18 on Thursday. The Nifty ended at a fresh record high of 24,044.50, rising 175.70 points or 0.74 per cent. "We expect this positive momentum to continue at a steady pace with stock-specific action. However, the release of economic data points next week would keep a little volatility in the market. "Sector like Auto is expected to be in the limelight as OEMs would release their monthly auto Sales number," Siddhartha Khemka, Senior Group VP, Head - Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.