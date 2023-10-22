Market Capitalisation of top 10 valued firms plunge Rs 1.52 lakh cr last week; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of the top 10 valued companies plunged Rs 1,52,979.78 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit in an overall weak trend in equities.



Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 885.12 points or 1.33 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries plummeted Rs 34,876.78 crore to Rs 15,55,531.53 crore.

The valuation of TCS plunged Rs 27,827.08 crore to Rs 12,78,564.03 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation eroded by Rs 18,103.6 crore to Rs 5,86,223.02 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 17,171.75 crore to Rs 4,70,574.90 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank dived Rs 13,518.4 crore to Rs 6,53,120.67 crore and that of ITC dropped Rs 12,533.27 crore to Rs 5,46,537.83 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation declined by Rs 11,512.75 crore to Rs 5,02,678.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 10,387.09 crore to Rs 11,54,748.49 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel slipped Rs 5,139.88 crore to Rs 5,30,896.08 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,909.18 crore to Rs 5,92,342.82 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.