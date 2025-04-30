Mark Carney’s Liberals win Canadian election

Toronto: Mark Carney has led Canada’s Liberal Party to victory in a dramatic federal election marked by geopolitical upheaval and domestic political shifts. The former central bank chief turned prime minister is poised to govern following a campaign that was transformed by US President Donald Trump’s provocative rhetoric and trade actions against Canada.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected early Tuesday that the Liberals had secured more seats than the Opposition Conservatives, though it remained unclear whether they would achieve a parliamentary majority. Elections Canada paused counting of special ballots, leaving the Liberals four seats short of the 172 needed for an outright majority when the count was halted.

Speaking to supporters in Ottawa on election night, Carney addressed the external pressures that reshaped the campaign. “We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” he told the crowd. “President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never … ever happen.”

Carney, who assumed the Liberal leadership after the resignation of Justin Trudeau, rose to power during a turbulent moment. His campaign was boosted by growing discontent with Trump’s threats to annex Canada and a sudden trade war that destabilised the economic and political landscape.

Former Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, once considered a front-runner, was ousted from his own parliamentary seat in Ottawa. The upset marked a stark reversal for the populist figure who had styled himself after Trump, adopting the slogan “Canada First” and echoing the combative tone of the US president.

“We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time. It takes work,” Poilievre said in a concession speech. “That’s why we have to learn the lessons of tonight — so that we can have an even better result the next time Canadians decide the future of the country.”

Poilievre’s electoral collapse followed months of escalating US-Canada tensions. Trump’s call for Canada to join the United States as its 51st state enraged voters across the political spectrum and shifted the focus of the campaign away from domestic grievances toward national sovereignty.

Trudeau, whose popularity had declined after nearly a decade in office, resigned ahead of the election, clearing the way for Carney’s leadership. Food and housing costs had been persistent issues under Trudeau, giving Poilievre early momentum before the campaign’s trajectory was derailed by Trump’s interventions.

The election also marked the downfall of Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP). Singh failed to retain his Burnaby Central seat, with the party projected to win just seven seats — far short of the 12 required to maintain official party status in Parliament. In 2021, the NDP had secured 25 seats and nearly 18 per cent of the national vote; this time, their share dropped to just over five per cent.

“Almost eight years ago I was elected the leader of this incredible party, this incredible movement,” Singh, a known Khalistan sympathiser, said, holding back tears as he addressed his supporters. “I worked really hard to be worthy of this trust.” He announced he would step down as leader once an interim replacement is appointed. Singh’s tenure was marked by his support for Trudeau’s minority government and his vocal stance on international human rights issues, including his advocacy for the Sikh separatist cause. His departure adds another layer of complexity to the political reshuffling now underway in Canada.

With the NDP’s support diminished, the Liberals may need to look elsewhere for allies in Parliament if they fall short of a majority. The Bloc Québécois, a separatist party from Quebec, appeared poised to become the third-largest party. Its leaders have expressed little interest in long-term cooperation with national parties, underscoring the potential difficulties Carney could face in advancing legislation.

Despite the uncertainty, the election saw a record 7.3 million Canadians vote in advance — an indication of heightened political engagement amid the perceived threat from Washington.

Carney acknowledged the scale of the challenges ahead. “Our world has fundamentally changed,” he said. “The system of mutual respect and benefit between Canada and the United States that endured since World War II is over.”agencies