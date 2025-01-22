Maoist with Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in joint op

Mpost bureau

Raipur/Bhubaneswar: Fourteen Naxals, including a top CPI (Maoist) leader carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation conducted by central and state security forces along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The operation, which spanned over two days, marked another major success in the government’s efforts to eliminate the Naxal insurgency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the encounter as “another mighty blow to Naxalism” and reiterated the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to achieving a Naxal-free India. “With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today,” Shah wrote on X.

Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district superintendent of police, Nikhil Rakhecha, confirmed that one of the deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy, alias Jairam, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist). Reddy, hailing from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, was a high-value target due to his pivotal role in the Maoist hierarchy. The identities of the other slain cadres are yet to be confirmed.

Inspector General of Police (Raipur Range) Amresh Mishra disclosed that 14 Naxalites were killed in the operation, which involved intermittent gunfire that continued until Tuesday morning. The operation was launched on January 19 following intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest, located about 5 kilometres from Odisha’s Nuapada district.

“Two women Naxalites were neutralised on Monday, and a fresh exchange of fire late Monday night led to the elimination of 12 more cadres,” Mishra said. He added that security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and IEDs, including an SLR, INSAS rifles, and country-made weapons.

The joint operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police, CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police. Two security personnel sustained injuries during the encounters—a CoBRA commando on Monday and an SOG jawan on Tuesday. Both have been hospitalised in Raipur and are reported to be in stable condition.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the security forces for their bravery and effectiveness. “Under the BJP-led double-engine government, we are committed to eradicating the Naxal menace by March 2026. This success underscores the dedication and courage of our soldiers. I salute their bravery,” he stated.

The Odisha Police also issued a press release highlighting the operation’s success. It confirmed that 12 of the 14 neutralised Naxalites included nine men and three women cadres. The release noted the recovery of substantial weaponry and incriminating materials from the site.

This year alone, security forces in Chhattisgarh have killed 40 Naxalites in various encounters. On January 16, 12 Maoists were neutralized in Bijapur district, with Maoists later admitting the death toll was 18.

According to the Union Home Ministry, 48 Naxalites have been killed across affected states so far in 2025. In 2024, security forces neutralised 290 Naxalites nationwide, a sharp increase from 50 in 2023.

The government has also ramped up its infrastructure in affected areas, establishing 290 security camps since 2019, with 88 more planned for 2025.

Odisha has also seen significant progress, with six Maoists killed, eight arrested, and 24 surrendering in 2024. This reflects a broader trend of declining Naxal influence as security forces intensify operations. Amit Shah’s comments emphasised the collaborative approach driving these successes. “The CRPF, SOG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police have demonstrated exemplary coordination and resolve in this joint operation. It’s a testament to our commitment to ensuring peace and development in Naxal-affected regions,” he said.

Despite this victory, officials caution that the fight against Naxalism is far from over. “While this operation dealt a major blow to their leadership, Naxalites remain capable of regrouping. Continuous vigilance and proactive measures are essential,” a senior security official remarked.