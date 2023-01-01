Maoist Attack On Jharkhand Ex-MLA: NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against 14 People

Ranchi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against 14 people in a case related to the Naxal attack on former BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak in Jharkhand in January last year which left two police personnel dead.



The fresh charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court here on Saturday, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said on Sunday.

The former MLA was attacked by an armed group of the CPI(Maoist) in the Goilkera police station area in West Singhbhum on January 4, but escaped unhurt.

However, the attack left two of his bodyguards dead and another injured. The Maoists fled the scene along with the weapons of the deceased. The case was initially registered at Goilkera police station on January 5 last year and later re-registered by the NIA on June 30, 2022.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons are members of CPI (Maoist) and they participated in meetings in which a conspiracy was hatched to target Nayak. They also participated in the crime which resulted in injury and death of police personnel and looting of arms and ammunition," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the investigations also brought out that the accused persons were involved in recruitment of members for the commission of terrorist acts and organised training camps for carrying out terrorist activities.

The spokesperson identified the charge-sheeted accused as Pradhan Korah alias "Mantri", Sriram Tubid alias "Sheeram", Shailendra Bahanda alias "Deven", Pusa Lugun, Sunia Surin, Mangal Singh Diggi, Rangiya Lugun, Kujari Kerai, Mangal Singh Lugun alias "Vikram", Kishmat Korah, Misir Besra alias "Sagar da" alias "Bhaskar Da" alias "Diwakar Da" alias "Sunirmal", Sushant Da alias "Anmol" alias "Samar Ji" alias "Lalchand Hembrom" -- all residents of Jharkhand -- and Sameer alias "Lalu Modiyam" and Ashwin alias "Lachhu Korsa" of Chhattisgarh.

They were charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, the official said.