Many killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway near Noida

Five people, including a child, were killed after a van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

Three other passengers, all minors, in the Maruti Eeco were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

The incident took place around 1 am at the 25th milestone on the YXP under the Rabupura police station area, an official said.

"There were eight people inside the Eeco that was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Five passengers died while three injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.