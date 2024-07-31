Manu’s marksmanship milestone

Paris: It takes two to tango, and on Tuesday, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh proved it right by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the 10m air pistol team event at the Paris Olympics. The pressure was palpable and the audience, inside the arena and those watching the match on TV sets were nervous. Yet, in less than 17 minutes, the magical duo from Haryana shot brilliantly to shut out Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin of the Republic of Korea 16-10.



History was made as Manu became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Was this real or a dream? The Indians had a rough start with Sarabjot’s poor 8.6 opening shot and Bhaker’s 10.2, totalling 18.8, while the Koreans scored 20.5, taking a 2-0 lead.

Indeed, there is no strategy in mixed team events. Both stand in different shooting lanes and aim at the target, 10 metres away.

However, Manu shot with perfect composure, ensuring that her partner Sarabjot delivered a performance with the courage and determination of a lion-hearted person.

Down 0-2, Manu, with her previous Olympic experience and a medal to her name, bounced back, high on energy and showed Sarabjot the way. Sarabjot looked a bit nervous at the start but then settled down. They won the next four rounds to lead 8-2. Bhaker’s confidence shown as she had only three shots below 10 in the 13-round contest. The Koreans couldn’t keep up and lost 16-10 under pressure. In mixed team events, the first pair to reach 16 points wins.

Sarabjot has been mentored by coach Abhishek Rana, since 2016 in Ambala.

Manu has got her mojo back after joining hands with Dronacharya Jaspal Rana. Both Jaspal and Abhishek are friends, they share the same flat near the Athletes Village in Chateauroux. They eat meals together and have fun as well. But the big deal is to ensure they brought the best out of the two shooters. The duo, Manu and Sarabjot, loved the big stage. It was as if they had rehearsed the act many times before. Yes, training in camps, trials and then shooting mixed matches, Manu and Sarabjot were the best. Sarabjot had missed out on a final appearance in the individual event. “I have been preparing on my technique all along and was confident I would do well,” said Sarabjot, who hails from Ambala. He also spoke glowingly about how Manu had led the way. This was Sarabjot’s first Olympics, so to come out full of confidence was important in the match of his life.

Manu has dealt with big matches for years now. To shoot for three medals, she had been prepped up by coach Jaspal Rana. “I grew up and admired the medals won by PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra,” said an innocent Manu. Now she has two medals around her neck, but still talks normally. Away from home, the girl who loves her mom Sumedha Bhaker’s “aloo parathas” does not get the best diet in France. But she has to make do with it.

When one media person asked her if she felt like an icon, her reply was smart: “You tell me, am I an icon or not!” This is Manu Bhaker, full of energy and witty. She has one more match to go, the sports pistol event on August 1 and 2. Manu is not thinking too much about it. Yes, she has spent sleepless nights at the Olympics but comes out fresh at the ranges. “I wish to thank Jaspal Sir and all those who wish me the best in my journey,” said Manu. She was a nervous wreck after the Tokyo Olympics, that’s history.

She is already being hyped as the best-ever Indian athlete at the Olympics. Two medals in Paris 2024, this seems like a dream. Not even Abhinav Bindra could do this. Can Manu win a third medal as well? “We will wait, I will try and do my best,” she said sweetly.