Manual scavenging-free India, accessibility reforms among social justice ministry's 2025 agenda

New Delhi: Building on the groundwork laid in 2024, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be focussing on achieving nationwide manual scavenging-free status and improving accessibility for persons with disabilities next year.

Even though the ministry has time and again said that manual scavenging no longer exists in the country, only 257 districts have uploaded their manual scavenging-free certificates on the central government portal. The ministry has urged the remaining districts to update their status promptly.

Under the ‘National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem’ (NAMASTE) scheme, 54,574 sewer and septic tank workers have been profiled, of whom 37,060 (67 per cent) belong to the Scheduled Castes category, a senior official said. The ministry aims to prioritise their rehabilitation next year.

Also, the NAMASTE scheme will expand further in 2025, with plans to profile 2,50,000 waste pickers across the country, the official said.

The programme will offer waste pickers occupational safety training, health insurance through Ayushman Bharat, and financial support for acquiring equipment such as waste collection vehicles, he said.

“The inclusion of waste pickers in the scheme is a significant step towards improving their living and working conditions,” the official said.

Efforts to mechanise hazardous cleaning operations under the scheme will also be intensified to prevent sewer deaths, which have been a persistent concern.

Early next year, the ministry’s TULIP (Traditional Artisans’ Upliftment Livelihood Promotion Programme) initiative, designed to support traditional artisans, will launch an e-commerce platform.

This platform will connect artisans to domestic and international markets through partnerships with companies like Amazon and Etsy, while logistics support will ensure timely delivery of their products.

Rehabilitation efforts under the SMILE scheme, which supports persons engaged in begging and transgender individuals, will expand to 50 new cities next year, an official said. Additional Garima Greh shelter homes for transgender persons are also planned, along with an increase in skill development programmes to enhance their economic independence.

The ministry has pledged to implement stringent accessibility standards for public spaces and digital platforms in 2025, with penalties for non-compliance ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

“The accessibility guidelines are not just about compliance; they are about dignity and inclusivity,” an official from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said.

The ministry has been in the process of strengthening the certification process, the official said.

Addressing governance gaps, the ministry is under pressure to fill the post of the chief commissioner for persons with disabilities, which has been vacant since 2019. Fresh advertisements were issued in December, with officials indicating that a permanent appointment could be made in 2025.

For senior citizens, the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana will be expanded, with more integrated care centres and improved support services. The elderly helpline -- 14567 -- will be strengthened, and geriatric care training programmes will be scaled up to address the growing needs of the elderly population, officials said.

Skill development remains a cornerstone of the ministry’s 2025 agenda. The PM-DAKSH scheme will introduce industry-aligned training programmes with a focus on on-the-job learning to boost employability among Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and De-Notified Tribes.

“For FY 2024-25, the training is yet to commence pending finalisation of the empanelment process of training institutes and other formalities, after which funds will be disbursed to respective training institutions,” an official said.

Educational support programmes like SHREYAS and SRESHTA will also be expanded to offer more scholarships and improved access to quality education for marginalised students.

Officials highlighted the importance of accountability and data-driven policymaking as the ministry prepares to roll out its initiatives. The PM-SURAJ portal, launched in 2024, will play a central role in integrating welfare measures and monitoring programme outcomes.

With an ambitious roadmap for 2025, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aims to address structural gaps, expand inclusivity, and empower marginalised communities nationwide.