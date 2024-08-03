Manu makes history with third finals; men’s hockey team beats Aus after 52 years in Olympics

Paris: It turned out to be a very historic day for India in the Paris Olympics. While Manu Bhaker broke all records by becoming the first Indian shooter to make it to three finals in one edition of the Olympics, the men’s hockey team soared to great heights. Even as news of Manu making the sports pistol final broke out, the hockey arena was throbbing with action as India defeated Australia 3-2 in a Pool B match on Friday. The last time India defeated the Aussies was at the 1972 Munich Olympics.



Manu Bhaker has been the toast and cynosure of one and all. After winning two Olympic medals, both bronze, Manu was in explosive form as she scored 590 points to enter the sports pistol final. Coach Jaspal Rana said: “We have been preparing for this now for over a year. I am focused on the process and will not make predictions on a medal in Saturday’s final.”

After shooting down medals in the air pistol and mixed event with Sarabjot Singh, Manu has been in the same focused mood. There has been no time to celebrate, and the hours she has put into methodical training have been incredible. Even on Friday, Manu did not stop after she had shot 590 to make the final. Manu and her coach went back to the dry practice arena and were rehearsing. She wants to win a big medal on Saturday, as she finished second in qualifying on Friday in a rich field. Her class and composure were indeed a treat to watch. At the same time, Esha Singh had not qualified for the final. Manu had “flopped” in the Tokyo Olympics. She was hurt and went back to coach Jaspal. The kind of chemistry the two have is what people are raving about now. “We will do our best,” said Jaspal.

At the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, goals from Abhishek (12th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (13th and 32nd minute) helped India stun the Aussies even as goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was a class act in the closing minutes of the match. This win was a special one ahead of the quarter-final on August 4. “I think we ticked off all the right boxes today. Starting the way we did and then some brilliant saves by Sreejesh ensured we stayed ahead in the game. It is a special win ahead of the quarter-finals. It gives us a lot of confidence,” said captain Harmanpreet Singh after the match. Credit should also go to coach Craig Fulton who led India to a historic win at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou.

India were relentless in attack. Despite missing a relatively easy chance early in the first quarter when Jarmanpreet delivered a fine cross to an unmarked Shamsher Singh inside the circle, India rallied back with marvellous goals from Abhishek and Harmanpreet. The defence line played a big role and Sreejesh was the same cool custodian. As bronze medal winners from Tokyo, there has been pressure on India before the Olympics began. Now, they are looking superbly composed. What is important in this Olympic campaign is the momentum which has been provided by Manu Bhaker. Many athletes feel she is a true talisman and India can win more medals in Paris 2024.