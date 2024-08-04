Manu Bhaker misses 3rd medal

Chateauroux (France): Paris Olympics double-medallist Manu Bhaker came close to winning a third medal at the Paris Olympics but finished fourth in the women’s 25m sports pistol event on Saturday. In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No.1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will return home with her twin bronze-medal feat in women’s 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol partnering Sarabjot Singh.

The affable Indian shot 28 in the final to be tied at third place along with Veronika after the eighth series of five shots. She missed two of the five shots to aggregate three points, while Veronika drilled in four bullets into the target to clinch the third spot, leaving Bhaker to pack up the kit and leave her firing station. Expectations were really high from Bhaker to bring home a hat-trick of medals given her awe-inspiring form. She stood up to the challenge even after slipping to sixth position early in the final. Bhaker conceded at the end of the contest that she was nervous, and no matter how hard she tried to remain calm, she couldn’t.

“I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough,” Bhaker said after the event. The first series was a disaster in which Bhaker missed three out of five targets, but gradually she cut down on the errors and bounced back in the second and third series, shooting two consecutive ‘fours’ to take her points tally to 10 going into the elimination round.

The elimination round was topsy-turvy to say the least. Bhaker’s chances waxed and waned until she took the top spot for a brief period in the seventh series (fourth elimination round). However, South Korea’s Jin Yang wrested back the top spot immediately even as Bhaker slipped to tied third with three bad misses in the eighth round, which saw her slump from second spot to joint third with Veronika on 28 points. The shoot-off was nerve-jangling for both the markswomen and Bhaker had three clear shots out of five on target, while Veronika had four. The ace shooter said that she will take a lot of positives from the fourth-place finish and come back stronger in the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“It (Olympics) turned out to be very good for me, but well, there’s always a next time so I’m already looking forward to the next one (in LA),” she said. “I’m glad that I got two medals, but right now, I’m not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place,” said Bhaker with tears in her eyes.