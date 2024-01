CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore of financial assistance to the family of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Kumar who had attained martyrdom during the line of duty.



Sharing his condolences with the family of the martyr, the chief minister said that Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who hailed from village Ramgarh Sardaran near Khanna, attained martyrdom in a landmine blast.