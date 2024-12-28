Manmohan Singh’s last journey today

NEW DELHI: The nation is set to bid a final farewell to Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister and the architect of India’s economic reforms, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. His last rites will be conducted on Saturday at Nigambodh Ghat with full State honours.

Singh’s body was draped in the Tricolour and laid at his residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Road, in Lutyens’ Delhi, a place that had served as his home for over a decade. Here, a steady stream of dignitaries, political leaders, and ordinary citizens paid their respects. Among the first to arrive were President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who both expressed their heartfelt condolences. Former President Ram Nath Kovind joined the mourners later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also among the first to visit, paid tribute by laying a wreath and described Singh’s death as a “big loss” for the country. In a video message, Modi recalled Singh’s journey from the hardships of Partition to becoming one of India’s most respected leaders. “His life is a testament to overcoming deprivation and struggles to achieve greatness. As Prime Minister, his contribution to India’s development and progress will always be remembered,” Modi said.

The Union Cabinet expressed its condolences, with a statement describing Singh as an “eminent statesman, renowned economist, and distinguished leader.” In its resolution, the Cabinet underscored

Singh’s role in transforming India’s economic landscape. “Singh’s policies of deregulation, privatisation, and foreign investment laid the foundation for India’s rapid economic growth, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing economies,” the resolution read.

The government announced that the funeral would take place at 11:45 am on December 28, 2024, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the funeral would be a State function, a mark of respect for the former prime minister’s monumental contributions to the nation.

Before the final rites, Singh’s mortal remains will be taken to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 8 am on Saturday. There, the public and Congress workers will have an opportunity to pay their respects between 8:30 am and 9:30 am. His final journey will commence at 9:30 am, heading to the cremation ground at Nigambodh Ghat, as confirmed by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.

The government has also declared a seven-day period of State mourning in tribute to Singh. “His passing has left an indelible mark on our nation,” stated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He further urged Prime Minister Modi to consider the possibility of Singh’s memorial being constructed at the site of his funeral, in keeping with past traditions for national leaders.

Singh’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders across party lines. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Kharge joined the mourning, with Sonia describing Singh’s passing as a “personal loss.” “He was my friend, philosopher, and guide. In his death, we have lost a leader who embodied wisdom, nobility, and humility,” Sonia said.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP President J P Nadda also paid their respects, as did several chief ministers, including M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Akhilesh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh also visited Singh’s residence to offer their tributes.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, including chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, also expressed their condolences, highlighting Singh’s contribution to the nation.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Gah village, Punjab (now in Pakistan). His family migrated to India following the Partition, and Singh spent his early years in Amritsar, later pursuing his education in economics at the University of Cambridge and Oxford University. His academic journey set the stage for a distinguished career that would reshape India’s economic policies.

Singh served as India’s 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, having previously held the role of Finance Minister in the early 1990s. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant economic reforms, including India’s integration into the global economy, the liberalisation of key sectors, and substantial progress in foreign relations.

Singh’s simplicity and connection with the common man were hallmarks of his character. Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, who served as Singh’s close protection officer for nearly three years, shared anecdotes that underscored the former Prime Minister’s down-to-earth nature. Arun recalled Singh’s attachment to his Maruti Suzuki 800 car, which he cherished as a symbol of his simple lifestyle. As the final rites are performed, the tributes pouring in from all corners of the world serve as a testament to the extraordinary life of a man who was both a visionary leader and a humble servant of the people. His legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.

Singh’s death was covered globally, with several media outlets highlighting his contributions, controversies, and legacy. Some of the global media houses dubbed Singh the “reluctant king” and a “Mild-Mannered” leader.

The New York Times described Singh as a “soft-spoken” and “cerebral” leader and credited the late Congress leader for the “far-reaching changes that propelled his country’s emergence as an economic powerhouse able to compete with China.”

It also highlighted the criticism received by Singh’s administration for handling domestic terrorism, especially the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, and corruption scandals during his second term, from 2009 to 2014.

The Washington Post recalled Singh’s dramatic rise from a technocrat to prime minister, crediting him for strengthening India-US ties. It mentioned the landmark 2005 Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement and noted President Barack Obama’s description of US-India relations as “one of the defining relationships of the 21st century.”

Reuters, a global news agency owned by Thomson Reuters, described Singh as a “reluctant prime minister” who emerged as one of India’s most successful leaders. It credited Singh for India’s rapid economic growth and lifting millions out of poverty. It also mentioned the challenges faced by him while running a coalition government at the Centre. Doha-based news organisation Al Jazeera reflected on Singh as a “mild-mannered technocrat” and a leader of great personal integrity, mentioning his landmark economic reforms.

It also mentioned his words in 2014: “I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or opposition parties in parliament.”

Further, the US Department of State put out a press statement expressing condolence over the demise of Manmohan Singh, calling him “one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership”.

“His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth,” the US government said.with agency inputs