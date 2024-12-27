Manmohan Singh, India’s economic liberator & former PM, passes away

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. Singh, known for his quiet demeanour, deep intellectualism, and decisive leadership, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He had been receiving treatment for age-related conditions in the hospital after being admitted in a critical state.

In a statement, AIIMS confirmed that Singh was brought to the emergency ward on December 26 after suffering a sudden loss of consciousness at his home. Despite immediate resuscitative efforts, he was declared dead at 9:51 pm, leaving behind a legacy that shaped India’s economic landscape.

Singh’s passing marks the end of an era. A man of remarkable academic credentials, he served as India’s 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His tenure, which spanned a decade, saw India rise as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. However, his journey to the highest office in the land was anything but conventional.

Born in Gah, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932, Singh’s early years were marked by hardship. He was raised in a family that valued education, and it was this pursuit that eventually propelled him into the halls of the world’s leading academic institutions. He earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics from Cambridge University in 1957, followed by a DPhil from Oxford University in 1962. He then went on to teach at Punjab University and the Delhi School of Economics, among other esteemed institutions.

Singh’s academic career was complemented by a distinguished stint in the Indian government, where he served in various roles, including Chief Economic Advisor, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His tenure as India’s finance minister in 1991 was a turning point in the country’s economic history. Facing a financial crisis, Singh masterminded a series of reforms that liberalised the Indian economy, ending the era of the “License Raj” and ushering in an era of economic growth that transformed India into one of the world’s major emerging markets.

As finance minister under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Singh implemented a comprehensive set of economic reforms, including deregulation, trade liberalisation, and a shift towards a market-oriented economy. In 1991, when India was on the brink of defaulting on its external debt and had to pledge gold to secure loans, Singh’s interventions helped stabilise the economy. His policies set the stage for India’s rapid economic growth in the decades that followed.

Singh’s success as a technocrat and policymaker gained him international recognition. The reforms he championed not only salvaged the country from economic ruin but also paved the way for India’s integration into the global economy. The reforms, which included privatisation and the reduction of state intervention in business, helped the country expand its economic base and attracted foreign investment.

Singh’s ascension to the role of Prime Minister in 2004 was unexpected. Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, had been widely expected to take the position, but she nominated Singh for the role after stepping back from the political spotlight. Singh, known for his academic brilliance and policy expertise, was seen as a safe choice to lead the country, especially in a coalition government where consensus was key.

As Prime Minister, Singh focused on expanding India’s economic and diplomatic reach, continuing the reforms he had initiated as finance minister. His government implemented key initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, improving education, and enhancing healthcare. Singh was instrumental in signing the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal in 2008, a move that brought India closer to the global community, but it also led to tensions with the Left parties, which were part of the ruling coalition at the time.

Singh’s government weathered numerous challenges, both political and economic. The 2008 global financial crisis had a severe impact on India, but Singh’s leadership during this period is remembered for his steady hand and commitment to economic stability. However, by the end of his second term, Singh faced growing criticism, especially regarding the alleged corruption scandals that marred his government’s reputation, such as the 2G spectrum case.

Toward the conclusion of his prime ministership, Singh actively defended his administration’s achievements and the Congress party’s positions on contentious matters, asserting his strength as a leader.

In January 2014, Singh, widely regarded for his thoughtfulness and integrity, remarked, “I hope history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media.”

Despite these controversies, Singh maintained his dignity, never once publicly accusing his colleagues or cabinet members. He was often portrayed as a reluctant politician who chose to remain silent amid accusations of corruption within his administration. His critics often referred to him as “MaunMohan Singh” (the silent Manmohan Singh), a term he accepted with quiet resolve.

One of the defining aspects of Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister was his partnership with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. While their relationship was not without its tensions, particularly over political strategies and party dynamics, it is widely regarded as a model of cooperation. Singh’s quiet efficiency and Gandhi’s political acumen complemented each other, making their decade-long partnership one of the most productive in Indian politics.

Their bond was tested several times, particularly during the Left’s withdrawal from the coalition over the Indo-US nuclear deal, but Singh’s calm, measured approach to politics helped him navigate these turbulent waters. He was often seen as the face of consensus in a fractious coalition government.

Throughout his political career, Singh was known for his integrity and his adherence to ethical principles, even when it meant taking difficult positions. His commitment to honesty and public service was admired by many, even those who disagreed with his policies. His critics, however, were quick to point out the corruption scandals that tarnished his government in its later years, although Singh always maintained that he did not have the authority to act against wrongdoings within his own party.

Singh’s quiet strength was apparent during his final years in office, when he often defended his government’s actions against growing opposition pressure. His response to the no-confidence motion in 2008, where he spoke about the fleeting nature of power, was seen as a moment of profound reflection on the responsibilities of public office.

Singh’s death has left a void in Indian politics. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders hailing him as one of India’s greatest statesmen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, emphasising that the nation mourns a remarkable leader whose defining characteristics were his wisdom and humility.

Modi highlighted Singh’s remarkable journey from modest beginnings to becoming an esteemed economist, noting his significant contributions in various governmental roles, particularly as finance minister, where he helped shape India’s economic policies.

Taking to X, Modi acknowledged Singh’s valuable parliamentary contributions, stating, “His interventions in Parliament were insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

President Droupadi Murmu honoured him as “one of the greatest sons of Bharat,” highlighting his crucial role in transforming India’s economy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh’s successor as party leader, shared his condolences, expressing confidence that “history will judge Dr. Manmohan Singh kindly.”

According to government sources, a seven-day period of national mourning will be announced, with arrangements for full state honours at his final rites. The Congress party has also cancelled its Foundation Day celebrations to pay respects to Singh.

Singh is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. His family, like Singh himself, preferred to live away from the limelight, and their privacy during his years as Prime Minister is a testament to Singh’s own understated personality.