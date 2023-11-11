Manish Sisodia arrives home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence here from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

In June too he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.